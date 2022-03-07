JSPL Foundation launches ‘Jindal SwayamSampanna Nari’ for Skill Development & Education of Women and Girls

– JSPL Foundation to support vocational training & higher education of disadvantaged girls

– Invites applications from women and girls from financially weaker sections of the society for assistance, under this programme

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power launched a special programme ‘Jindal SwayamSampanna Nari’ on Women’s Skill & Education in Odisha & Chhattisgarh.

Under this programme, underprivileged girls and women can avail of financial assistance towards the course fee for pursuing vocational training or academic courses in professional/general streams in the institutions/colleges of their choice.

The objective of the programme is to support girl children/women from poor and underprivileged sections to make them self-reliant. The programme focuses on girl children/women who due to financial constraints are unable to complete their studies or could not undertake further studies.

Launching this special programme Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Ms Shallu Jindal said, “On this International Women’s Day, let us join together to ensure Gender equality Today for a sustainable tomorrow. Investing in the skilling & education of women is the foremost priority in social development programmes. As one step ahead in this direction JSPL Foundation has announced the Programme ‘Jindal SwayamSampanna Nari on Women’s Skill & Education’. I am sure this will certainly go a long way in augmenting the employability of Women and thereby empowering them sustainably. The programme will be implemented in the entire Odisha and Chhattisgarh state initially” she informed.

Women and girls with poor socio-economic backgrounds, who are under the age group of 16 to 30 and have secured 60 per cent or more in Class 10th Board Examination can apply for financial assistance for the vocational training courses. Girls who have completed higher secondary education with 65 per cent and graduation with 55 per cent can seek financial assistance for graduation and post-graduation courses, respectively.

The parental/family income ceiling is two lakh rupees per annum for eligibility under the programme. The family income certificate issued by a competent revenue authority along with a passport size photograph of the applicant and mark sheet of 10th and/or higher class examinations should be attached with the application.

For pursuing professional courses like medical, engineering, management, law etc. the candidates need to be successful in the respective entrance examination and secure a letter of admission from the concerned institution/college.

Interested girls from all the districts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh can apply for this financial assistance by 25th March 2022. Each eligible candidate needs to go through a selection process to receive the support. Relevant information & application form are also available on the JSPL Foundation’s website www.jsplfoundation.com/education.html. The application can be forwarded to the mail id [email protected]

The selected candidates will be supported with the admissible course fee which will be payable to the Institution directly by the JSPL Foundation.

All the selected candidates are free to choose the vocational training or higher education programme of their interest and can choose a credible training institute or colleges nearest to them as per their convenience. They can choose any skill development course ranging from Beautician course, Hairstylist, Dress designing, Make-up/ Beauty therapist, Computer course, Short term Software courses, Web /Graphic Designing, Data entry, Food & Nutrition Care, Social Media Marketing, Event Management, Photography, Office/ Front Office Assistant, Account Executive, Digital Marketing, Short term Banking Courses, Nursing Care, Elderly care, etc. which may enable the candidates to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner. For higher education, they can select any academic course in a recognised/accredited college or institute. Financial assistance may vary from course to course.