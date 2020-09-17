JSPL Celebrates Lord Vishwakarma Puja at Angul amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) conducted the Lord Vishwakarma Puja at JSPL’s Angul Plant premises today observing simple vedic rituals abiding to all COVID-19 restrictions. President and Acting Plant Head, Angul Mr Damodar Mittal, along with Mr Ashish Pandey, Mr Brij Badhadra, Mr Satyabrata Mohapatra, Mr Sushil Kumar Lodhi and other Heads of the departments attended the Puja Pandal put up at the Plate Mill area and worshiped the Divine Architect and Engineer Lord Viswakarma.

Conducting the Rituals of the Puja Mr. Damodar Mittal offered Aarti and Pushpanjali to Lord Vishwakarma and prayed for the well-being of one and all.

On this occasion, Mr Damodar Mittal also thanked each and every workforce of the company for their contribution towards the development of the industry and nation building. Adding further Mr. Mittal said, “Whatever the architectural and engineering marvels we are seeing around us are only because of the blessing of Lord Viswakarma. With his blessings we will continue our work to build Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and serve the nation”. He advised the employees to take extra safety measures and care while on work.

A special Puja of Lord Vishwakarma, enshrined inside the Jagannath Temple was also conducted on the occasion abiding to Covid Restrictions.

No physical presence of employees was ensured by the company management abiding to Covid Restrictions and facilities were in place for online darshan of the Puja. As per the Company’s guidelines , the Viswakarma Puja was conducted in complete adherence to Covid-19 guidelines issued by Government and local administration .

