JSPL: AMITY Inter Industry T20 Cricket Tournament Inaugurated

Angul: The AMITY Cup inter industry T20 cricket tournament was inaugurated at Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s (JSPL) sports ground in Jindal Nagar Township. Dr. Anup Mallick, Regional officer, State Pollution Control Board, Angul graced the occasion as Chief-Guest and inaugurated the Four-day tournament. JSPL’s Angul location head Mr. Hridayeswar Jha,, Executive Director Mr. Damodar Mittal, Executive Director Mr. Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay and Tata Steel Meramandali’s Chief of Environment Dept. Mr Saroj Benerjee were present on the occasion.

There are six teams from six leading industries, divided into two groups. Winners of Group A and Group B will clash in the final match to be held on 21st Nov, Sunday, to clinch the coveted industrial cricket title AMITY Cup 2021.

In the inaugural match held today JSPL defeated MGM Steel. Chasing the target of 94 runs in 20 over, JSPL achieved that in 9th over by losing two wickets.

In the second match of the tournament, JITPL set a target of 181 by losing 9 wickets in 20 over. GMR scored 117, losing all their wickets in 13.2 over.

Punit Raghubanshi of JSPL has adjudged as the Man of the match for the 1st match for taking 3 wickets in 4 over by giving only 13 runs while Rakesh Sahu of JITPL has declared as the Man of the match of the 2nd match for making 56 runs in 31 balls.

The other two teams participating in this tournament are SPCB and Tata Steel Meramandali.