JSP Observes Debasnana Purnima at Devbhoomi, Jindal Nagar

Angul: Devotees from Jindal Nagar and nearby villages joined today with Adya Sebak Sri. Naveen Jindal, Chairman Jindal Steel & Power and Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra, Haryana, and Adya Sebika Smt. Shallu Jindal to witness the Debasnana Purnima rituals of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple in Jindal Nagar, Angul. Leading the devotees, the Prime Servitors of the temple conducted the Snana Purnima’s Vedic rituals with full devotion.

In line with the Puri Temple’s rituals, the auspicious day began early at 5 AM with the priests performing Dwara Phita, Mangal Aarati, Shrikarpoora Lagi, Mangalarpana Neeti, Puspanjali, Sarbanga, Punah Shrikarpoora Lagi by Adya Sebaka, and more. This was followed by the Dhadi Pahandi of Sri Chaturdha Murati from the main temple to the Snana Mandap, where the Pancha Upachara Puja of Mahaprabhu, Snana, and other rituals were performed under the guidance of the Chief Priest.

Joining the rituals Mr. Naveen Jindal said, ‘Feeling blessed to participate in the sacred DevSnan Purnima festival of Lord Jagannath at our steel plant in Angul, Odisha. This occasion reminds us of our rich cultural heritage and faith. May Lord Jagannath bless us all with health and happiness”.

After the Snana Yatra rituals, the Anasara Pahandi was held in the evening. It is traditionally believed that the deities fall ill during this time and will rest in the Anabasara Ghara for the next 14 days to recover.

This year, the residents of Jindal Nagar and the villagers from the surrounding areas are excited to celebrate the 3rd Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra at Devbhoomi Jindal Nagar. Traditionally, three chariots are used for the Rath Yatra, making it one of the grandest celebrations in the district of Angul.