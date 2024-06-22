JSP Observes Debasnana Purnima at Devbhoomi, Jindal Nagar

Joining the rituals Mr. Naveen Jindal said, ‘Feeling blessed to participate in the sacred DevSnan Purnima festival of Lord Jagannath at our steel plant in Angul, Odisha. This occasion reminds us of our rich cultural heritage and faith. May Lord Jagannath bless us all with health and happiness”.
After the Snana Yatra rituals, the Anasara Pahandi was held in the evening. It is traditionally believed that the deities fall ill during this time and will rest in the Anabasara Ghara for the next 14 days to recover.
This year, the residents of Jindal Nagar and the villagers from the surrounding areas are excited to celebrate the 3rd Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra at Devbhoomi Jindal Nagar. Traditionally, three chariots are used for the Rath Yatra, making it one of the grandest celebrations in the district of Angul.