JSP Founder’s Day: Barbil, Tensa and Kasia Units Honour Shri O. P. Jindal on His 94th Birth Anniversary

Joda : Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) commemorated the 94th birth anniversary of its founder, Shri O. P. Jindal, affectionately known as Bauji within the Jindal Parivaar. The day was filled with a range of spiritual, cultural, and sporting events at Barbil Pellet Plant, Tensa, and Kasia Iron Mines.

Floral tributes were paid to Shri O. P. Jindal at Barbil Pellet Plant, with puja and havan ceremonies held at the township temple. The event was attended by Unit Head Shri Purushotham M D, Head HR & ES Shri Asish Ranjan Mohanty, and other senior executives and their families.

Kasia Iron Mine also organised puja and havan ceremonies, which were attended by Unit Head Shri Pramod Kumar Patra, Shri Asish Ranjan Mohanty, and other employees and their families.

At Tensa unit, the Unit Head Shri Kamalakanta Nanda, employees, and their families attended ceremonies at the township temple. The CSR team at Tensa Mine organised the Shri O. P. Jindal Memorial Football Tournament.

Writing on social media platform X, JSP Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal remembered the legendary man as, “Today, on the birth anniversary of my dear Bauji, Shri Om Prakash Jindal, we remember him as a visionary who transformed dreams into reality. His iron will to forge our country’s steel manufacturing sector etched his name as the ‘Man of Steel.’ A humanitarian at heart, his love for our country and its people was as boundless as his inspiring spirit.”

On this occasion, JSP Foundation organised community sports and welfare activities involving villagers and schoolchildren. The events were attended by Padma Shri Tulasi Munda, Shri Purushotham M D, Shri Ashish Ranjan Mohanty and CSR Head Shri Vargil Lakra. A cold drinking water van was also flagged off to serve peripheral villages at Barbil Pellet Plant. The O.P. Jindal Promotional Football Tournament was organised for young village talents, while extracurricular competitions were held at the local government . schools. Additionally, the Jindal School in Barbil celebrated its Foundation Day with grandeur, featuring captivating cultural performances by its students.