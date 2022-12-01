JSP Foundation Observes World AIDS Day-2022

Angul: The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) known as JSP Foundation, observed World AIDS Day 2022 in association with the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU) & others.

On this occasion the field functionaries of JSP Foundation made the people aware about the consequences of the pandemic and how people should take actions against HIV/ AIDS prevention, treatment and care.

In addition to this the Volunteers of JSP Foundation also tagged around 20000 red-ribbons to all the employees, truckers, migrant labourers and community members in and around the Plant vicinity to show their solidarity and support towards the people living with HIV.

To spread the awareness about AIDS and its prevention, JSP Foundation also mounted large number of posters, banners, stickers, etc. at different strategic locations of the district and organised a camp with the help of Integrated Counselling & Testing Center (ICTC) to provide personal counselling assistance to truckers and stickers containing the Helpline number of HIV/AIDS were also pasted on various trucks.

As a street awareness program, cultural programme with local folk dance form (Dalkhai Dance) was also conducted at various places to sensitise people and a mass Signature campaign was also done by JSP Foundation.

Its noteworthy that JSP Angul has signed the Employer Led Model with National Aids Control Society in 2015 and as an ethical partner to address HIV/AIDS, so far 476986 people are being covered under HIV counselling and 449713 HIV tests are being done and infected cases are being referred for treatment at Govt. ART centre.