JSP Foundation & Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment joins hand for Establishment of Agro-Service Centers in PPP Mode

Angul : JSP Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power and Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment of Govt. of Odisha joins hands for establishment of 2 numbers of Agro Service Centres at Angul for Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO). These centres will work under Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY) and in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode for the first time in Odisha.

At an event organised on 4th March, 2023 at Collector’s Conference Hall at Collectorate Angul, Chief Guest Mr. Rajanikant Swain, ADM (General) – Angul handed over the Go-ahead letters to the beneficiaries and Board members of the Two FPOs. I.e. Kalapata Farmers Producers Company LTD. at Village Tubey and Pitabali Farmers Producers Company LTD. at Village Derjang.

These Two FPOs are established under FPO project of NABARD in the area of Watershed Development Project which were jointly developed through convergence of NABARD & Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) in PPP mode earlier.

The program aims to support the farmers through Farm Mechanization for sustainable increase in production, productivity, and access to cash income for farmer’s families.

The Agro service centre will be supported with the farm machineries like Tractor, Power tiller, Power reaper, Axial flow thresher, Rotavator, Cultivator, Power Weeder, Power sprayer, Brush Cutter with a permanent shed to keep all these equipment safely.

The machineries will be used on custom hiring basis by the farmers, paying a nominal amount to be charged by the FPO. The FPO will use this amount for maintenance & replacement.

JSP Foundation will support Rs.30 Lakhs for establishment of these 2 numbers of Agro Service Centers and Govt. will provide Subsidy of around Rupees 18 Lakh for the same project.

On this occasion the Chief District Agriculture Officer, Angul Mr. Pramil Ku Swain presided the meeting in presence of all board members, CEO & Implementing partners of two FPOs, Heads & Officials of District level, Govt. line departments and JSP & JSP Foundation officials.

Farmer members of both the FPOs shared their views and expressed their gratitude, and promised to run the center by ensuring sustainability.

Mrs. Puspalata Satapathy, GM-CSR-JSP, expressed thanks to District Administration & all concerned in materialisation of this project.

At the end of the program the District Manager of APICOL Mr. Pramod Kumar Das gave the vote of thanks to all.