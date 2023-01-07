JSP CEO, Saraogi Meets Barbil Wushu & Kickboxing Champions

Barbil: The Kickboxing and Wushu players of Joda-Barbil are National assets which must be looked after, groomed and nurtured, said Group CEO, Steel of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), Sri Dinesh Kumar Saraogi.

Sri Saraogi addressed to the young tribal sportsmen who bagged 9 Gold and 1 Bronze medals in recently concluded National Kickboxing Championship at SOA University, Bhubaneswar, in a special event organized during his visit to the Pellet Plant of JSP at Barbil on 6th January 2023. Also notables present on the occasion were Sri Purushotham Madenahalli Dasappa, Unit Head, Pellet Plant, Sri Sarat Kishore Panda, Head HR & ES, Sri Vargil Lakra, Head CSR and other senior executives of the Pellet Unit.

CEO interacted with each and every player present, as well as with the Coach, Sri Pankaj Kumar Mahanta, and received their feedback regarding training facilities, food & nutrition, sports infrastructures etc. as provided by JSP Foundation, the Social Arm of JSP. He also enquired on their welfare & opinion, and assure them for further possible support towards betterment.

“Our Foundation will make sure that the young sportsmen are taken care of in all aspects. I am sure that JSP Foundation will upgrade its support scale in coming days for our sportsmen. Not just the sports life but the challenges face d by their personal life too are being looked after through the suitable programs and projects of the foundation. At the same time, the Foundation will also make further concerted effort to improve opportunities for players to showcase their talent at home and abroad in various tournaments.” Sri Saraogi added in his address.

Interacting with the players on the occasion, Sri Purushotham, Unit Head said, “As mentioned by the Hon’ble CEO, you all are national assets. We will try and provide you with the best training facilities and incentives. The Foundation has provided the best coaching staff and infrastructure for your benefit and growth.”

JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power has been supporting and promoting youths of Keonjhar District to play Wushu & Kickboxing sports, the forms of martial arts. The Foundation, in association with Odisha State Wushu Association has been patronizing the Keonjhar District Wushu Team for last 11 years. The foundation extends all infrastructural support to the Team, like development of training centres, training facility by national level coaches, food & nutrition and clothing & conveyance for the players. During the past years JSP Foundation groomed Babulu and Manju Munda, who have bagged Silver and Gold medals in International Wushu Tournaments in Brazil, Brunei and Moscow respectively.