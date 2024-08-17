JP Nadda reviews the Monkeypox situation and preparedness

In view of the World Health Organization (WHO) having declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 14th August 2024, a detailed review of the Monkeypox situation and the preparedness was taken by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda in a meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry, here today.

There are no reported cases of Monkeypox in India as of date.

In the meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister, it was decided that as a matter of abundant caution, certain measures [such as sensitizing the health units at all the airports, seaports, and ground crossings; readying the testing Laboratories (32 in no.); gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing any case, etc.] are put in place.

In the meeting, it was noted that Monkeypox infections are usually self-limiting lasting between 2-4 weeks and patients generally recover with supportive management. The transmission requires prolonged close contact with an infected case and is generally through the sexual route, direct contact with body/lesion fluid, or contaminated clothing/linen of an infected person.

WHO had earlier declared Monkeypox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in July 2022 and subsequently revoked the same in May 2023. Globally since 2022, WHO has reported 99,176 cases and 208 deaths due to Monkeypox from 116 countries. Since the 2022 declaration by WHO, a total of 30 cases were detected in India with the last case in March 2024.

A Joint Monitoring Group Meeting under the Chairmanship of the Director General of Health Services consisting of experts from relevant fields was held on 16th August 2024 to review the situation. The meeting was attended by experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organization (WHO), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Directorate General of Health Services (Dte.GHS), Central Government Hospitals, All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS etc. Although the possibility of a few imported cases being detected in the coming weeks is not entirely ruled out, it was assessed that the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is presently low for India.

The situation is being monitored closely by the Ministry.