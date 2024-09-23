JP Nadda announces successful implementation of 100 Days Initiatives by the Department of Health Research

In a significant milestone in realizing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Union Health Minister Shri J. P. Nadda announced the successful implementation of 100 Days Program of Union Health Ministry’s Department of Health Research (DHR). He said “these initiatives represent transformative steps in healthcare innovation, pandemic preparedness, and the development of indigenous medical solutions, contributing to a healthier, more resilient and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The following are some of the key achievements and initiatives undertaken by the Department of Health Research in the last 100 days:

Med-Tech Mitra: It is a joint initiative by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). Over 250 innovators, start-ups, and industry partners have been engaged through this platform helping them overcome challenges in the process of developing regulation compliant products, their clinical validation, and scaling-up. National One Health Mission (NOHM) for Pandemic Preparedness: The NOHM is an integrated approach to tackling diseases at the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health. This mission is a crucial step toward building India’s capacity to manage zoonotic diseases and pandemics. This initiative is instrumental in India’s long-term health security by creating a safe and healthy environment for all. Different activities have been undertaken with the ‘one health’ approach under this mission in first 100 days of Government, that are enlisted below: National Network of BSL-3 Laboratories has been established wherein over 20 labs across different ministries have networked. Trainings were conducted in National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune and ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal. Strengthening the nation’s preparedness for future pandemics, a mock drill of H5N1 “Vishanu Yudh Abhyas” was successfully conducted with multiple stakeholders from 27th to 31st August in Ajmer District of Rajasthan. A national joint outbreak response team has been notified by Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW). This will strengthen detection of the emerging hotspots of infections and conduct timely investigation for prevention and control. Waste water surveillance tools were developed by ICMR and a surveillance model is also built for slaughterhouses. Avian flu, Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) and MPox Vaccines development initiated with engagement of private sector and industry partners. NIPAH monoclonal antibodies are also under development. Executive and Scientific Steering Committees of the Mission held their meetings reviewing pandemic preparedness of the country and suggesting further course of action. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) guidelines for establishment & certification of Bio-Safety Level (BSL-3) labs have been consolidated into one national document.

Integrated Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (IRDLs): Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) across the country have been taken up for strengthening through funding support. Six of these VRDLs are being converted into Integrated Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (IRDLs) covering larger domain of infectious diseases. Construction of Zonal laboratories of National Institute of Virology (NIV) has also been initiated. Program for Development of Indigenous Drugs for Rare Diseases: As part of India’s drive towards becoming a global leader in affordable healthcare, DHR is set to launch a program developing 12 indigenous drugs for 8 rare diseases. This initiative will aim to drastically reduce the cost of treatment for conditions like Muscular Dystrophy and Gaucher’s Disease, making life saving therapies accessible and affordable for the masses. “First in the World” Challenge: Inspired by India’s landmark Chandrayaan-3 mission, the “First in the World” challenge will fund 50 high-risk, high-reward innovations in biomedical research. This initiative epitomizes India’s spirit of innovation and excellence, accelerating its march toward becoming a leader in global healthcare solutions. Centre for Evidence-Based Guidelines: The Centre for Evidence for Guidelines, ready for inauguration, will help standardize medical practices nationwide, ensuring the highest standards of care. The Centre will be helpful in developing world-class evidence based national health guidelines. It will be supported by Systematic Review centres in different parts of the Country. Research to Action Vertical: The establishment of the “Research to Action” vertical in DHR will ensure that cutting-edge health research is seamlessly integrated into policy and practice. It will help in converting research findings into actionable policies across different states, leading to tangible improvements in public health. Research Capacity Building: A total of 93 fellows have been enrolled till now for PhD in Medical research in different ICMR Institutes in the first batch of Faculty of Medical Research (FMR). Further, 63 young medical college faculty members have been provided fellowships for undertaking PhD programme. This is a big step towards strengthening physician scientist base in the country. In addition, 58 women scientists have been provided fellowships for undertaking health research.

The above initiatives are slated for launch in October 2024 by the Union Health Minister. Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, DHR and DG, ICMR said the efforts and recent achievements demonstrate Government’s commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and research. He exuded confidence that these steps will play critical role in transforming the nation’s healthcare system and making it future-challenge ready.