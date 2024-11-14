Joyous celebrations of Coal India’s Golden Jubilee Year in MCL

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) celebrated the 50th Foundation Day of Coal India Limited with a series of events involving employees and their families over two days of festivities.

The celebrations kicked off with a “Run for Excellence” on November 11, flagged off by Shri PM Prasad, Chairman, Coal India, in the presence of Shri Uday Anant Kaole, CMD, MCL, Shri Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, Joint Secretary (Coal), Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Shri PK Patel, CVO, Shri JK Borah, DTO, Shri AK Behura, Director (Finance) and Shri AK Bapat, Director (P&P), along with former directors of MCL. A large number of employees and their families participated in the run, and the dignitaries distributed awards to the winners in various categories.

JG Kumaramangalam Lecture Series 2024

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, Shri Vivek Atray delivered an inspiring talk at the JG Kumaramangalam Lecture Series 2024, which serves as a knowledge enhancement feature of the event. The lecture was well-attended by employees from MCL’s headquarters and operational areas, along with trade union representatives.

Best Performers Award 2024

At the awards ceremony, 38 employees were recognised with the Best Performer Award 2024 for their outstanding contributions in various technical and non-technical categories, including opencast, underground, and non-productivity units. In addition, two employees were presented with Special Achievement Awards. The awards were presented in the presence of Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) and Shri AK Behura, Director (Finance), MCL.

Inter-School Dance Competition 2024

The evening celebrations featured a captivating Inter-School Dance Competition 2024, with students showcasing their talent. Teams from St. John’s School, Vikash, The Concept School, and Govt Boy’s High School, Burla won the top three positions. Shri Keshav Rao, Chief Guest for the occasion, presented the prizes to the winning teams.

Coal India Golf Tournament 2024

Continuing the tradition, the Coal India Golf Tournament 2024 was held as part of the 50th Foundation Day celebrations. The tournament was inaugurated by Shri Uday Anant Kaole, CMD, MCL, in the presence of the Functional Directors, CVO, and former directors of the company. Both serving and retired employees participated in the event.

The winners were honoured during the prize distribution ceremony. Shri Rajtodai Singh, E&M Executive at the Bhasundhara Area, was recognised as the Best Golfer of the tournament, while Shri SK Lall, retired Security Inspector, received the Runner-up Trophy.

Grand Finale & Felicitation Ceremony

The celebrations concluded with the felicitation of former directors of MCL by the CMD in the presence of functional director, CVO, and representatives of trade unions, and a vibrant ‘Star Nite’ event, which was attended by employees, their families, and a large number of people from the surrounding areas.