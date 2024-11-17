 Joydeep Dasgupta Joins as Director (Production) of NMDC Ltd.

Hyderabad : Shri Joydeep Dasgupta assumed charge on 15.11.2024 as Director (Production) of NMDC Limited, a Schedule “A” Government of India Enterprise with Navratna status under the Ministry of Steel.

In a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Shri Joydeep Dasgupta has demonstrated exemplary leadership and strategic vision in the mining industry. Most recently, he served as Executive Director (Mines) at SAIL’s Jharkhand Group of Mines under Bokaro Steel Plant, where he led critical initiatives in system strengthening, ISO audits, and the successful execution of capacity expansion projects.

Shri Joydeep Dasgupta’s tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of International Coal Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (ICVL) was a landmark in his career. He oversaw ICVL’s mining operations in Mozambique, ensuring the export of coking coal and thermal coal to Indian promoter companies SAIL and RINL. His leadership ensured the optimisation of international resources and strategic coal supply chains for India.

A graduate in Electrical Engineering from BIT-Sindri, Shri Dasgupta began his journey as a Management Trainee (Technical) at SAIL in 1991. Over the years, he has held numerous pivotal roles, including Unit Head of the Jharkhand Group of Mines under Bokaro Steel Plant.

Shri Joydeep Dasgupta has further honed his expertise through specialised technical training in Austria at SVAI Linz, Leoben, Donawitz, and Eisenerz, as well as the Advanced Global Techno-Management Programme at ESCP, Paris. He has also represented Indian delegation to Russia and the Far East Siberia, exploring alternative Coking Coal & PCI supplies for Indian steel plants.

NMDC is confident that Shri Joydeep Dasgupta’s extensive expertise and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving the company’s goal of reaching the target of 100 MnT of iron ore production by 2030 while upholding the principle of Responsible and Sustainable Mining.