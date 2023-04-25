Joy E-bike’s electric two wheeler MIHOS and three wheeler Joy e-rik deliveries start

Vadodara: Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., India’s leading manufacturer of electric two-wheelers under the brand name “Joy e-bike’, commenced the deliveries of their New electric two wheeler MIHOS and electric three wheeler Joy e-rik from 19th April 2023, in the phased manner across Gujarat and Maharashtra.







Wardwizard initiated the delivery of vehicles with the first phase, comprising over 150 MIHOS and 50 Joy e-rik deliveries across Gujarat and Maharashtra. Additional cities in different states will be added in a phased manner, and deliveries will be conducted through over 600 authorized showrooms across the country.







The company launched the electric scooter MIHOS during the Auto Expo 2023 at the ex-showroom price of Rs. 1,35,000 (for the first 5000 customers). The new scooter is designed and developed with Poly DiCycloPentadiene (PDCPD) to absorb maximum impact on the road with added durability and flexibility.







Wardwizard has also launched its first electric three-wheeler Joy e-rik at a price of Rs. 3,40,000 (ex-showroom) during the Auto Expo 2023. Joy e-rik provides durability, wide seating space, and low maintenance costs, making it one of the distinct models in the market equipped with the latest design and customer-friendly IoT features.







Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, expressed his views on the commencement of deliveries, “The commencement of delivery of our scooter MIHOS and first electric three-wheeler is a significant milestone for us. It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and sustainable vehicles that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are confident that with our technology and style, we will be able to meet customer aspirations and increase our market share in the EV space. We anticipate a strong sales rebound in the coming months for electric vehicles as the market is booming.”







The new high-speed electric scooter, MIHOS, is equipped with smart and intelligent features to provide maximum convenience to the rider while driving. On the other hand, Joy e-rik falls under the L5 class of three-wheelers, offering a spacious and stable driving experience. Joy e-rik is available in three colors: blue, white, and golden yellow.