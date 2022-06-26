Joy E-Bike strengthens its relationship with Cricket; teams up to become the Title- ‘Joy E Bike Powered By’ sponsor of the India Tour of Ireland 2022

Vadodara :Further strengthening its long-standing relationship with Cricket, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, manufacturers of the country’s leading electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’ has become the official Powered By’ sponsor of the India Tour of Ireland 2022.

India and Ireland will square off at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in a T20 series for two matches in Dublin from June 26th-28th, 2022.

As part of the association, the Joy E-Bike will be awarding the ‘Joy E-Bike Electrifying Powered By’ Man of the series award followed by Joy E Bike Electrifying super 6’s award for both the matches.

Furthermore, the logos of the Joy E-Bike will be on the digital screens, backdrops, and placards, enhancing the presence of the company in the sporting space.

Joy E-Bike has been synonymous with the exciting action of cricket and has remained associated with various cricketing events and teams, providing tremendous support to the sport across India. For the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition, Joy E-Bike was associated with the Chennai Super Kings as their official EV partner.

Speaking on the marquee partnership, Mr Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “WardWizard as a brand has always endorsed the sport and the spirit of Cricket. That’s primarily because, in India, Cricket is not just a game, but it is an emotion that binds and inspires the entire country. Moreover, considering the fandom of the sport across the globe, it is a perfect platform to reach out to a wide variety of audience. Therefore, keeping up with our stance on the sport, we are pleased to associate with the “Irish Cricket Union Company Limited”, as one of the main sponsor-Joy E Bike-Powered by’sponsorship for the upcoming “India Tour of Ireland, 2022”. This association can be dubbed as a strategic move by WardWizard, under its global brand-building initiative to increase brand visibility across borders. The association is projected to further enhance the brand recall value across markets. The tournament has two matches lined up and we’re looking forward to some thrilling and exciting matches. We wish them all the very best of luck.”

Speaking on the association, Mr Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive Officer, Cricket Ireland, said, “It is our pleasure to have Joy E-Bike, which is one of the leaders in the electric two-wheeler segment, as the Powered By’ sponsor of this match series. We have seen Joy E-Bike promote cricketing events at the domestic level, and we look forward to their support in the upcoming cricketing events around the world.”

The series will comprise of dual T20 matches where Hardik Pandya and Bhubaneswar Kumar will be the captain and vice-captain of the Indian team, respectively. Andrew Balbirnie will be leading the Ireland cricket team for the matches. The match will be telecasted online on Sony Liv and live on Sony Six channel in India.