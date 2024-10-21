Joy e-bike Spreads Festive Cheer with Special Offers for its exquisite Range of electric Two-Wheelers

Vadodara, 21 October 2024: Bringing festive cheer for the customers this festival season, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the brands ‘Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’, has announced exclusive and attractive offers to delight the customers.

As part of this celebration, the company is offering benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 on its flagship electric scooter Mihos, along with exciting offers across its entire range of electric two-wheelers. The offers are available at all authorized Joy e-bike dealerships and distributors across India as well as on popular online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart till 15th November 2024.

Additionally, the company has collaborated with Bluebells Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. to offer complimentary insurance for select purchases during the festive period. To make the shift to electric mobility more accessible, easy financing options are also available through Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited (MIFL) along with 15 Banks and NBFCs.

These festive offers are designed to provide customers with a unique opportunity to experience sustainable mobility at attractive prices, making this the perfect time to switch to electric two-wheelers. With deals applicable across all Joy e-bike models, this is an ideal opportunity to embrace eco-friendly transportation.