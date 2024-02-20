Joy e-bike achieves new milestone; surpasses 100,000 units sales of Electric Two Wheelers

Vadodara, 20 February 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. (WIML), one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the ‘Joy e-bike’ brand in India, today achieved a major milestone of crossing 100,000 electric two-wheeler sales in India. The company rolled out its 100,000th unit, Mihos from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Vadodara to mark the achievement.

Established in 2016 as WW Solutions (Wardwizard Solutions) and later renamed as WIML in 2019, the company embarked on its mobility journey with the launch of its first product category in electric bicycles. As India’s first listed EV company on the BSE, WIML introduced its first Low-Speed Electric Scooter, the Butterfly, in 2018. Presently, the company has a strong portfolio of 10 models, including high speed and low speed variants, along with a network of over 750 touchpoints.

In celebration of this monumental milestone, the company has further introduced a series of exclusive offers for its customers, offering special benefits and free insurance*. The remarkable offers will remain valid at all authorized Joy e-bike dealerships across India until March 31, 2024.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. said, “We are deeply grateful to our customers and stakeholders for their unwavering support, which has propelled Wardwizard Innovations to its position as a leading electric two-wheeler brand in the country. This milestone of one lakh sales underscores the quality of our diverse product range and underscores our steadfast dedication to a sustainable future and meeting customer demands. As we continue to innovate and empower communities through our ‘Joy e-bike’ brand, we are driven by a collective vision of a greener, more sustainable mobility landscape. Our rapid growth trajectory sets our sights on reaching the two-lakh milestone by 2026.”

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited has also showcased its commitment to innovation at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. At the expo, the company unveiled the concept of its first hydrogen-powered electric two-wheeler and showcased its current product line-up, including high and low-speed models and the electric three-wheeler under the brand name ‘Joy e-rik.’

*The company has introduced up to Rs. 30,000 discounts and free insurance on its following products: Mihos, Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+.