Joint valedictory session of 2 weeks Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for civil servants of Maldives & Bangladesh held at Garvi Gujarat, New Delhi

New Delhi : India is celebrating Good Governance Week from 19 to 25 December culminating into ‘Good Governance Day’ on 25th December, 2022. In this context and as a part of the two-week capacity building programmes in the field administration for the civil servants of Maldives and Bangladesh, a joint valedictory session was held on 23rd December, 2022 at Garvi Gujarat, New Delhi. The programme was attended by 27 civil servants from Maldives and 39 Civil Servants from Bangladesh.

The session was graced by Shri Vijay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary, Government of India as Chief guest. Shri Bharat Lal, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and faculty members, training team, and delegates of two nations attended the programme.

In his valedictory address, Shri V. M. Kwatra, Foreign Secretary highlighted the role of civil servants in delivering seamless public services. He stressed on the need to be compassionate to meet people’s need and their aspirations. He encouraged them to create a conceptual framework to meet the needs of the people. He urged the civil servants of both countries to reflect a strong sense of convergence and purpose and work towards the collective growth of the region. He also pressed on the need to take forward-looking decisions to strengthen the partnerships in the region.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a strong proponent of ‘Neighborhood First’ policy. Nurturing this sense of belonging, NCGG in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India is helping neighbouring countries among others, in building capacities of their civil servants. NCGG designs and implements various capacity building programmes based on the need of developing countries with focus on various aspects to promote good governance and transparent administration for assured public service delivery to improve the quality of life of people. The programmes also include exchange of information, knowledge, new ideas, and best practices that promotes citizen-centric governance.

In his keynote address, the Shri Bharat Lal, Director General, NCGG highlighted the partnership between the Ministry of External Affairs, India & NCGG. He stressed on the role of civil servants in providing people-centric governance to improve the quality of life of people. He urged the civil servants to give back to the society and share the latest innovations and ideas to strengthen these ongoing efforts.

The session was also attended by Smt Poonam Singh, Associate Professor, NCGG, Dr. A P Singh Course Coordinator for Bangladesh, Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, Course Coordinator for Maldives and other members of the NCGG team.

