Joint Observation of World Malaria Day 2023; Malaria No More India and Government of Odisha commemorate World Malaria Day

Bhubaneswar : Malaria No More India/Prayatna jointly observed World Malaria Day with the Government of Odisha, celebrated through a commemorative event held at the Combined Directorate of Health Services. The event was inaugurated by Ms. Shalini Pandit, IAS Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

Other dignitaries present at the ceremony included Dr. Brundha D., IAS, Mission Director, NHM, Odisha; Dr. Ajit Mohanty, Special Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha; Dr. Bijoy Mohapatra, Director of Health Services, Government of Odisha; Dr. Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha; Dr. Amarendra Mohanty, Director SIHFW, Government of Odisha; and Dr Shubhashisha Mohanty, SPO, State NVBDCP, Government of Odisha; among others.

Addressing the gathering, DPH, Mr. Niranjan Mishra, Odisha emphasised, The WHO’s theme for World Malaria Day 2023 “Time to deliver Zero Malaria Invest, Innovate, Implement has further strengthened our Commitment to achieve the last mile goal. Odisha has already exhibited the success and model to the World on Malaria Elimination. Malaria No More India partnership with Govt of Odisha in this elimination goal shall further strengthen our Joint efforts, collaboration, and partnership”

Dr Ajit Mohanty, Special Secretary stated, “Odisha has displayed immense resolve in controlling the spread of malaria in the state. Our continuous efforts have borne fruit and gotten us closer to achieving malaria elimination. Now as we begin the last phase of elimination efforts, we hope to continue displaying our strong commitment and achieve our priorities.”

Speaking about the joint observance, Mr. Pratik Kumar, Country Director, Malaria No More stated, “MNM/Prayatna has been a proud partner of the Government of Odisha in its malaria elimination journey since 2018. The extension of our partnership till 2027 is an honour extended by the state government and assures us of the impact our support has created in managing and reducing malaria in Odisha. We are elated to continue our engagement in the state and contribute towards elimination of malaria from Odisha, getting us closer to a Malaria Mukt Bharat.”

The day saw the official launch of a #MalariaMuktBharat campaign, a national campaign by MNM India to create a movement towards malaria elimination as we approach the elimination timeline. The event witnessed the participants signing a pledge board towards this campaign, pledging their commitment and contribution in aiding the achievement of this momentous goal.

An LED Smart Television was also inaugurated by the Health Secretary, to promote health messaging around malaria to visitors and other stakeholders visiting the Combined Directorate of Health Services. This TV, along with two additional TV systems at Koraput and Malkangiri were offered by MNM India as part of their support to the government in its elimination drive.