Joint Inspection conducted of Marion Biotech’s NOIDA manufacturing facility by UP Drug Control officers and CDSCO team

New Delhi : There have been reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup Dok1 Max made by Indian company Marion Biotech, NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh. Under directions of Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter since 27th December, 2022.

Immediately on receipt of the information, joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report.

Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds license for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and Tablet for export purpose granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh.

The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing.