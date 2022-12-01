Joint Exercise Agni Warrior with Singapore Armed Forces Concludes at Devlali (Maharashtra)

New Delhi : The 12th Edition of Exercise Agni Warrior, a bilateral exercise between the Singapore & Indian Army, which had commenced on 13 November 2022 concluded at Field Firing Ranges, Devlali (Maharashtra) on 30 November 2022. Exercise Agni Warrior, involved showcasing joint firepower planning, execution and use of New Generation Equipment by the Artillery arm of both armies.

Exercise also included participation by both sides in a joint computer war-game as part of joint planning process. Both sides utilised niche technology and Artillery Observation Simulators as part of joint training phase. Expert academic discussions were conducted on modern trends in Artillery and refinement of Artillery planning process. Indigenously manufactured Artillery guns and howitzers also participated during the final phase of the exercise.

The exercise achieved its aim of enhancing mutual understanding of drills & procedures and improving interoperability between the two armies. The closing event was witnessed by Mr Wong Wie Kuen, High Commissioner of Singapore to India & Lieutenant General S Harimohan Iyer, Commandant, School of Artillery along with other dignitaries from Singapore & serving officers from both armies.