John Cockerill India Limited and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Sign MoU to Advance Green Steel Solutions in India

New Delhi: John Cockerill India Limited (JCIL), a pioneer in industrial engineering, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the largest government-owned steel producer in India and a leading global resources company, at Mumbai, Maharashtra. This strategic collaboration will entail John Cockerill India Limited and SAIL to explore joint initiatives to promote advanced solutions for the steel industry in India.

Under this MoU, the parties will explore various avenues to transform iron and steelmaking, while promoting the deployment of sustainable green steel solutions in the country. The key areas of focus will include exploring a joint venture in Cold Rolling and Processing for Carbon Steel, including Green Steel and Silicon Steel (CRGO, CRNO), analyzing the integration of green hydrogen into iron and steelmaking processes, and incorporating John Cockerill’s innovative processing technologies into SAIL’s future projects.

To decarbonise the steel industry, collective action and shared expertise are crucial. This partnership with SAIL allows John Cockerill to leverage its combined strengths and innovative capabilities to make a real impact on reducing carbon emissions and shaping a more sustainable and competitive steel sector in India both now and for the future. Our Group is committed to helping India’s steel industry transition to greener, more sustainable production processes. This MoU reflects a shared dedication to addressing pressing environmental challenges while strengthening the competitiveness of India’s steel industry.

Commenting on this significant collaboration, François David Martino, CEO of John Cockerill Industry and Chairman of John Cockerill India Limited, said: “By leveraging our technologies, we can drive meaningful change in decarbonization and sustainable steelmaking. John Cockerill is proud to contribute to the growth of India’s steel sector through this transformative partnership with SAIL. By combining our expertise and innovative technologies, we aim to deliver impactful solutions that enhance production efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and position Indian steel producers as leaders on the global stage. Together, we can create meaningful advancements that drive sustainability and competitiveness in the industry.”

John Cockerill is committed to driving India’s steel industry forward with innovative solutions that prioritise sustainability, decarbonisation, and technological advancement. India stands at a pivotal juncture in steel manufacturing, with the potential to strengthen its domestic capabilities and position itself as a global leader in green and specialised steel products. This collaboration with SAIL represents a significant step in achieving that vision, ensuring a sustainable and competitive future for the industry.