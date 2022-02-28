JNPT sets new benchmark with an All-Time High Record Handling of 5.15 Million TEUs

Mumbai : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port, has accomplished an all-time high record handling of 5.15 million TEUs in the financial year of 2021-22, compared to the previous 5.13 million TEUs in FY 2018-19. It is the highest ever traffic handled in any financial year since the inception of the port as it depicts JNPT’s growth in the trade, maritime, and port sectors.

Commending the robust growth and achievement of the port, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “JNPT’s spectacular performance in the financial year 2021-22 has taken the port’s business to new heights irrespective of the pandemic. The record handling which we have achieved is because of the collective efforts of every employee. I congratulate all our stakeholders, as JNPT is performing exceptionally well even in the post-pandemic era by implementing a host of measures to make the business sustainable, efficient, economical and convenient. JNPT will continue to ensure timely and safe movement of EXIM trade with modern infrastructure, and novel technologies.”

Earlier, in January 2022, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port, continued its steady surge in cargo handling in CY 2021 with total container traffic of 5.63 million TEUs (5,631,949 TEUs) as against 4.47 million TEUs (4,474,878 TEUs) in CY 2020, growth of 25.86% over last calendar year.