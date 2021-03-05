JNPT highlights the importance of developing Mega ports with world-class infrastructure

Mumbai: The three day long, ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ concluded yesterday with great enthusiasm and fervour, also with new hope and abundant opportunities in the maritime sector. As India aims to emerge as a leading Blue Economy of the world, the summit witnessed MoU signings, and investment opportunities.

On the first day of the summit, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, India’s premier container port, hosted the plenary session, Developing World-Class Ports. The summit was held, with the objective of unveiling ample opportunities in the maritime sector. The summit also propelled India to the forefront the Global Maritime industry as the summit hosted forums for interaction and collaboration with the Indian and International Ports, Shipping and Maritime Companies, Investors, and other stakeholders. MIS 2021 provided a powerful platform for international collaboration and helped bring in partner countries for mutual exchange of knowledge and opportunities.

Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, shared his thoughts on the importance of Developing Mega Ports with world-class infrastructure whilst Developing Smart Ports to improve Ease of Doing Business and the impact of Digitization of the Ports and Terminals at the Maritime India Summit. During his session, he spoke about how the Maritime industry will evolve over the coming years – increasing the importance for both public and private players to develop an ecosystem and formulate policies & strategies to prepare for it. The Chairman elaborated in brief on the impact of Digitization of the Ports and Terminals – AI, IoT, 5G led transformation and Evolving models for port development: PPP and landlord model.

JNPT Chairman Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS was also one of the conveners for the 5th Plenary Session, ‘Port-led Industrialization: Building Port Cities and Maritime Clusters’. During the session he highlighted the importance of leveraging the port ecosystem for industrialisation, port cities transition processes in metropolitan port development. Considering the significance of maritime infrastructure to India’s economy and to leverage India’s natural maritime advantages, the Government of India has crafted the vision of ‘Sagarmala’ and is pushing for ‘port-led industrialization’.

Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPT was part of the third session, panel discussion on ‘Port Led Sustainable Development in Maharashtra – The Way Forward. He highlighted how the maritime industry has seen rapid growth in the last few years due to increased planned outlay of the government, improved infrastructure facilities, greater access to global markets, and initiatives like port-led industrialization under Sagarmala. He also highlighted, how JNPT-SEZ is expected to generate Rs 4,000 Crores of investments and create 57,000 direct jobs and generate total employment with multiplier effect to the tune of 150,000, generating substantial employment opportunity once fully occupied. JNPT-SEZ aims to slash cost, help in moving goods to and from ports quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively to increase the competitiveness of the sector. With the introduction of port-based SEZ, the hinterlands of JNPT are to being industrialized and this is prompting an economic transformation. During the panel discussion, Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh also highlighted why Vadhvan Port will be a Game Changer for the Maritime Industry in India.

JNPT signed over 30 MOUs (Memorandum of Understanding) with potential investors for port projects, technology transfer and development of plots in JNPT SEZ for an amount of around Rs. 27000 crores. On behalf of JNPT, the MoUs were signed by Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT in the presence of Shri Unmesh Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPT. Companies such as DP World, JM Baxi & Co., Ganesh Benzo, BPCL, NITIE, SS G Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Sooraj Agro, JWR logistic Pvt. Ltd., Cineline India Ltd. signed MoUs towards Manufacturing, IT services, Warehousing/Cold Storage, FTWZ, Pharma, Confectionary Manufacturing, Engineering Services and Food Processing to strengthen port-led industrialization at JNPT

Ports play a crucial role in reforming India’s economy, aiding in achieving development goals and establish itself as a strategic trade hub. JNPT has systemically invested in enhancing its operational efficiency, technological advancements, and innovations to enable seamless trade. This will unlock new avenues of prosperity for the EXIM community and the stakeholders and help JNPT become the Port of Choice for the Exim Trade.