JNPT handles record cargo of 5.63 Million TEUs in CY 2021

Chairman congratulates employees and stakeholders for their support in port performance, while celebrating India’s 73rd Republic Day

Mumbai : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port, continued its steady surge in cargo handling in CY 2021 with total container traffic of 5.63 million TEUs (5,631,949 TEUs) as against 4.47 million TEUs (4,474,878 TEUs) in CY 2020, growth of 25.86% over last calendar year. The total traffic of 76.14 million tonnes and container traffic of 5.63 million TEUs is the highest ever traffic handled in a year since the inception of the port. It is also the highest exim container traffic handled by any Port in India. NSIGT handled 1.17 Million TEUs (1,166,019) and BMCT handled 1.17 Million TEUs (1,170,502) during calendar year 2021, crossing 1 million TEU mark in a year for the first time. The container traffic handled at JNPT during the April to December 2021 of the FY 2021-22 was 4,177,211 TEUs, which is 29.64% higher as against 3,222,093 TEUs of the container traffic in the same period of last year.

Congratulating the employees and stakeholders for their support in port performance, while celebrating India’s 73rd Republic Day, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “JNPT’s splendid performance in the calendar year inspite of the challenges of the pandemic is a testament to our commitment to fostering economic growth in India.. Congratulations to all our employees and stakeholders and to our two terminals- NSIGT and BMCT, who have crossed 1 million TEUs mark in a year for the first time. As the world recovers from the pandemic and to meet the rising demand, the port has set out with the objective of being an end-to-end port operator for our stakeholders, ensuring timely and safe movement of their cargo by helping them optimize their logistical cost.”

This year, JNPT commenced its trial operations on its newly dedicated berth for coastal shipping under the ‘Sagarmala’ program to provide an impetus for coastal cargo movement. At JNPT’s state-of-the-art Centralized Parking Plaza, a Mobile App – JNP-CPP and eWallet was launched for users to have access to live data of CPP operations and foundation stone for setting-up a customs examination facility for factory sealed export containers was inaugurated within CPP. In a pivotal step towards streamlining the rail movement of EXIM cargo, JNPT commenced the dwarf container train service via double-stacked dwarf containers, giving the EXIM community a competitive cost advantage by lowering hinterland logistical costs while simultaneously enhancing rail-cargo traffic at JNPT.

With an objective to boost country’s trade, JNPT ensures that consistent efforts are put in to constantly evolve the port’s operational efficiency and the capacity by maintaining the global standards.

About JNPT:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Navi Mumbai is one of the premier container handling ports in India. Commissioned on 26th May 1989, in less than three decades of its operations, JNPT has transformed from a bulk-cargo terminal to become the premier container port in the country.

Currently JNPT operates five container terminals: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt. Ltd. (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL). The Port also has a Shallow Water Berth for general cargo and another Liquid Cargo Terminal which is managed by BPCL-IOCL consortium and newly constructed coastal berth.