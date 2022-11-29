JNPA hosts ‘Orientation Programme’ for the Officers from Major Ports; Domain experts and leading faculties to conduct the Programme

New Delhi : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing Port have organized an ‘Orientation Programme for the Major Port Officers’ at the JNPA training centre. The two-week programme commences on November 28, 2022, and concludes on December 9, 2022. Dr. Malini Shankar, Ex D.G. Shipping, Vice Chancellor, Indian Maritime University inaugurated the Orientation Programme, in the presence of Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, Shri Rajeeva Sinha, Former Director MPSEZ, & Adviser JNPA, the expert faculty members and all the participants from the Major Ports of India.

The Orientation program for the Major Port officers by JNPA is first of its kind initiative accorded by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to come up with a novel idea to bring faculties from both public and private sectors to share their expertise with all the officers participating from all the major ports of India to bring new patterns in the way the port sector operates and functions in our country.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Malini Shankar, Ex D.G. Shipping, Vice Chancellor, Indian Maritime University, stated, “JNPA has taken a commendable initiative as this training session will give a different perspective from the expert faculties that will help in upskilling and re-skilling the competencies of the officials from all the major ports. The various subjects like revenue model, ownership model, PPP in the port sector, logistics and supply chain, etc. will enable them to meet the demands and expectations of the industry.”

In his address, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, said, “The training programme is specially designed considering the requirement of a 360-degree learning in the present fast-paced working environment. In two weeks, the leading domain expert faculties will cover relevant topics and diverse subjects, effectively giving a holistic overview of the Port. The orientation programme instils a desire to keep learning and sharing for overall development of the Port Sector.”

The theme for the first week of the training programme is “PORT OPERATIONS AND ECOSYSTEM.’ Expert faculties from the government, private sector and Port of Antwerp International with experience and expertise of over three decades and more will lead the training sessions. For the second week, the theme is ‘MANAGERIAL EFFECTIVENESS,’ wherein seasoned professors from IIM Indore will guide the participants. During the training sessions, panel discussions of topics like SEZ, MMLP, etc. and field visits will be organized for the participants.

In the two weeks, participants will get a holistic overview of a port ranging from wider areas surrounding finance, operations, digitisation, dredging, private sector participation in the port, strategy, and its business unit. Identification of PPP projects, conceptualisation to the concession agreement, features of good project contracts and monitoring including regulatory clearances such as environment clearance and the process, Comprehensive assessment of model port development, etc along with various other topics will be covered by the faculties.