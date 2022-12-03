JK Tyre’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility Vikrant Tyre Plant celebrates its silver anniversary

Mumbai: Vikrant, a manufacturing facility owned by JK Tyre in Mysuru, is celebrating 25 years of its successful journey. JK Tyre took over the Vikrant plant in 1997 and turned it into a state-of-the-art facility backed by world-class research, innovation, and technology. The anniversary celebration at Mysuru was graced by the Honourable Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot, along with dignitaries from the company.

Addressing the guests, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “Starting in 1977, when we set up our first tyre plant in Rajasthan with an annual capacity of 5 lakh tyres, we have come a long way. In the year 1997, we took over the state-owned Vikrant plant and turned it into a state-of-the-art facility. Today, Vikrant is a testimony of our growth story in India and serves an important role within JK Tyre production facilities of 12 Plants across geographies.”

Recognized as a green company, JK Tyre has embraced sustainability as a way of life based on the 5 P platform i.e. People, Planet, Process, Product and Prosperity. The company has invested approx INR. 2000 crores in modernisation and expansion of Vikrant while providing direct and indirect employment to nearly 15,000 people in Karnataka. Over the years, JK Tyre has contributed over Rs.8,000 Crores to the State exchequer. During the turbulent time of the Covid 19 pandemic, the company stood committed towards the larger community through well-structured and multifaceted Corporate Social Responsibility programs.

Around the vicinity of Vikrant, the company has undertaken numerous programs amongst others including adult literacy and skill development at the Mysuru Central Jail, rejuvenation of 9 lakes and 34 farm ponds in Mysuru and in Hunsuk taluk, in addition Animal Husbandry, floriculture, mango tree plantation to support livelihood. Under the Swachh Bharat campaign, about 1000 toilets have been built, making 15 villages open-defecation free. A number of government primary and higher primary schools have been renovated to provide basic education in Mysuru.

The glorious 25 years of this facility are a reflection of JK Tyre’s strong commitment to innovation, research and development. Going forward, it aims to continue accelerating on its growth path with dedication and hard work for success.