JK Tyre set to enhance the SUV Experience with new product offerings

Mumbai : Indian tyre major, JK Tyre & Industries in their constant endeavor to cater to the evolving consumer needs and to strengthen its market presence, today unveiled its new range of SUV (Sport Utility Vehicles) tyres – Ranger HPe and Ranger X-AT. The two new products will further enhance the existing portfolio of the company’s extremely successful Ranger series. Mr. Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries unveiled the products in the presence of company officials and other guests.

Staying true to its tagline-“Stay wild at heart”, Ranger is a multi-terrain, high performance SUV tyre series meant for all adventure enthusiasts. Designed specifically to cater to the fastest growing SUV segment in India, the Ranger series is uniquely designed that enables the SUV to run on toughest road hazards with ease and total control and lower probability of damage.

Technology and R&D being our driving force at JK Tyre, the new RANGER HPe is designed to cater to the fast growing EV (electric-vehicle) demand. Developed with XPolymer3 technology makes it the most durable, safest and fuel-efficient tyre for the Indian road. The tyre provides unmatched traction and substantially improves the handling of the vehicle thereby making it a comfortable driving experience.

India is land of varied terrains and the RANGER X-AT is specially designed to handle extreme terrains. With a sporty exterior, it boasts of technology that improves steering stability and durability of the tyre.

To compliment the new product additions, the company in its efforts to reinforce their strong foothold in Maharashtra, inaugurated five new JK Tyre Steel Wheels-Brand Shops in Aurangabad and Nagpur region. Designed to enhance the customer experience, the newly inaugurated stores are located across Dindori (Nashik), Dhule, Lasal Gaon, Malegaon and Nagpur. These shops which are strategically located in these cities are equipped to provide best in line services, including computerized wheel alignment, wheel balancing, automated tyre changing, tyre rotation, nitrogen inflation and air care, all under one roof.

Mr. Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “At JK Tyre, we strongly believe in customer first and catering to their requirements through innovative product offerings and after sales service. Our Ranger series has been well-received by our customers and the two new latest editions- Ranger HPe and Ranger X-AT are designed in a way that will further elevate the customers’ SUV experience. This launch will augment our presence in the growing SUV segment.”

“In our endeavor of providing end-to-end care to our customers, we are aggressively expanding our Brand shops which provide one-stop-solution for complete tyre sales and services requirement of the customers. The five new showrooms in the State are in line with the company’s vision to bolster our retail presence while providing quality products,” he further added.

The recent product launches are testimony of the company’s R&D capabilities, innovation and ability to be a trend setter in the market.