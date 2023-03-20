J&K tourism participates in tourism conclave under theme Chalo Dekhein Apna Desh in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In order to promote Tourism products of Jammu & Kashmir Department of Tourism, UT of J&K took part in Tourism Conclave Chalo Dekhein Apna Deshh at Bhubneswar. In the concave various state tourism departments and travel trade associations participated. On the side-lines of the event Representatives of J&K Tourism Department held press conference in connection with Promotion of Jammu & Kashmir Tourism and the objective was to promote a variety of tourism products in this region of the country.

The dignitaries present during the show included representatives from various state governments, president/chairperson of various travel trade associations including ADTOI, chairman hotel and restaurant association of Orissa, leading tour operators and Established Media Houses of Odisha. As tour operators/agents and media personnel are the key stakeholders for promoting tourism, they had been invited to get first-hand information about the latest tourism products and services. The prime purpose of participation in the said conclave was to showcase the latest tourism trends, offerings, products, forthcoming events including rural tourism and home stays. Jammu and Kashmir is a tourist’s paradise and has many stunning destinations which offer a visual feast to tourists.

The Union Territory is world famous for its scenic splendor, snow-capped mountains, plentiful wildlife, pilgrimage, adventure, hospitable people and local handicraft. Jammu & Kashmir abounds with important pilgrimage sites like Mata Vaishno DeviJee, Baba Amarnath Cave, Chandi Mata Mandir at Machail, Shree Ashtadashbhuja Mata Mandir at Sarthal and Shahdra Sharief etc. Other important tourist places of the region are Tulip Garden, Mughal Gardens, Gulmarg, Patnitop, Bhaderwah, Dal lake, Mansar Lake etc.

The delegation apprised the Jam packed gathering about the rigorous promotional campaign launched by Department to attracts tourist from across the country and the positive outcome of the events in terms of increasing tourist footfall during the upcoming Tourists Season in the UT of J&K. noteworthy to mention that J & K is promoting its 75 offbeat destination and few among these have also won awards at national platform. While highlighting the potential of Odisha as an emerging market for J&K Tourism they sought support from the local travel trade and Media fraternity for promoting J&K Tourism Potential.

Speaking on the occasion the delegation highlighted that the land of Jammu and Kashmir is brimming with picturesque vistas, amazing flora, stunning architecture besides there are heritage home stays to eco-friendly resorts to luxurious hotels that visitors can choose from.

These initiatives have been effective in terms of meeting with stakeholders and exchanging knowledge, promoting tourism products besides raising the union territories profile as a destination of distinction amongst varied travelers, with an ultimate aim of attracting even greater numbers and for longer stays. The delegation assured the press and travel trade fraternity that all necessary logistic support will be provided by the department to the intending tourists. J&K Tourism in its rigorous publicity campaign shall continue to participate in the travel trade fairs within and outside the country.