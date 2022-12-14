J&K: Srinagar records coldest night of season again at minus 3.4 degree Celsius

In the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the coldest night of season once again at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury also settled below freezing point at other stations of the Valley.

According to Meteorological Centre Srinagar, the city recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 3.4 degree Celsius. Pahalgam in South Kashmir was the coldest at minus 5.3 degree Celsius while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a low of minus 4.0 degree Celsius.

The night temperature in Kupwara settled at minus 2.8 degree Celsius, whereas Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.0 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, intense cold wave tightened its grip on Kashmir as dry spell continues in most parts of the Valley, while the weatherman has forecast no significant change in weather conditions till the end of this month.