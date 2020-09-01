JK reports 525 new positive cases, 29484 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 525 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 241 from Jammu division and 284 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 38223. Also 14 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 04 from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 469 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 111 from Jammu Division and 358 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 38223 positive cases, 8022 are Active Positive, 29484 have recovered and 717 have died; 70 in Jammu division and 647 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 978882 test results available, 940659 samples have been tested as negative till September 01, 2020.

Till date 464313 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 45845 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 8022 in isolation and 45944 under home surveillance. Besides, 363785 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 9368 positive cases (including 95 cases reported today) with 1511 Active Positive, 7634 recovered (including 154 cases recovered today), 223 deaths; Baramulla has 2840 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 491 Active Positive, 2249 recovered (including 43 cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Pulwama reported 2684 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 496 active positive cases, 2134 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 54 deaths; Kulgam has 1934 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 179 Active Positive, 1720 recoveries (including 21 cases recovered today), 35 deaths; Shopian has 1701 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 87 Active Positive, 1586 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today), 28 deaths; Anantnag district has 2358 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 525 Active Positive, 1783 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Budgam has 2524 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 660 Active Positive and 1802 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Kupwara has 2117 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 595 Active Positive, 1474 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Bandipora has 2208 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 708 Active Positive, 1474 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today), 26 deaths and Ganderbal has 1467 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 452 active positive cases, 994 recoveries (including 23 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 3409 positive cases (including 121 cases reported today) with 1278 active positive cases, 2084 recoveries (including 49 cases recovered today), 47 deaths; Rajouri has 920 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 146 active positive cases, 769 recovered, 05 deaths; Ramban has 654 positive cases with 18 active positive, 635 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today), 01 death; Kathua has 932 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 222 Active positive, 707 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 03 deaths; Udhampur has 841 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 157 active positive cases, 682 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 02 deaths; Samba has 724 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 164 Active Positive, 557 recoveries (including 20 cases reported today), 03 deaths; Doda has 437 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 78 active positive cases, 355 recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today), 04 deaths; Poonch has 436 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 107 active positive, 325 recoveries, 04 deaths; Reasi has 407 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 72 active positive, 335 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today) Kishtwar has 262 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 76 active positive cases and 185 recoveries and 01 death .

According to the bulletin, of the total 38223 positive cases in J&K 6611 have been reported as travelers while 31612 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 8.78 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

