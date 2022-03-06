JK PAPER OBSERVES 51st NATIONAL SAFETY WEEK

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada : Like yesteryears, JK Paper Mills (JKPM), Rayagada is observing 51st National Safety Day in its factory premises at Jaykaypur to promote safety awareness among the employees, school children and the housewives in the colony. The weeklong observance has been inaugurated on last Friday in an august gathering following Covid guidelines with great enthusiasm by hoisting National Safety flag by the Unit Head-cum-Executive Vice-President(Works) Mr.Vinay Dwivedi along with Vice President (Commercial) Mr.Biswajeet Dwivedi. Safety Pledge was administered among the employees to do everything possible for the prevention of accidents, occupational diseases and protection of environment in the interest of the nation.

Senior employees and union leaders recited the safety poems and messages on this occasion. Mr. Vinay addressed the gathering on various safety aspects and urged young engineers to stand together for safety by becoming examples as role models. Mr. Biswajeet stressed on the path to be followed for the development of safety culture in the factory.Safety Head of JKPM, Mr. Satyajit Mohanty, GM(EHS), announced various safety promotional training programmes and competitions and appealed to all the employees to participate.