J&K Lieutenant Governor takes stock of facilities and arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims

Jammu: In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Chandanwari to take stock of facilities and arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims. He also interacted with doctors, sanitation workers, volunteers and people running the community kitchen there. As Shri Amarnathji Yatra was resumed this morning from Chandanwari route, the Lt. Governor reached Chandanwari and sought a detailed briefing on the various facilities and services being provided to the Yatris.

Mr. Sinha also took a round of the DRDO Hospital and inspected the facilities. It was informed that the DRDO Hospital is equipped with ICU beds with portable ventilators, Oxygenated beds, Non-oxygenated beds, and Triage, besides having seven Ambulances, a Cardiologist, Pulmonologist, two Surgeons, four Orthopedicians and eight Medical Officers.

The Camp Director Atul Kumar Gupta briefed the Lt. Governor about amenities at the camp; services of Ponywalas, Palikiwalas and Pithuwalas, and arrangements for sanitation, water and food for the pilgrims.

It was informed that with regular meetings between Civil Administration, Police and Security Forces all arrangements from a security and safety point of view have been ensured with perfect coordination among JKP, Army, CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, SASB and Civil Administration. The members of the Langar Committees expressed gratitude to the Lt. Governor for the elaborate arrangements made by the UT Administration.