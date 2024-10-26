J&K LG Vows to Dismantle Terror Ecosystem and Avenge Innocent Lives Lost

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed on Saturday to avenge every innocent life lost in the valley and dismantle the terror ecosystem. Speaking at a Border Security Force (BSF) event in Humhama, he condemned Pakistan’s ongoing support for terrorism and drug trafficking.

Following recent attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla that targeted soldiers and civilians, Sinha asserted, “Every drop of blood shed will be avenged.” He emphasized the government’s commitment to uprooting terrorism and creating a safe environment for citizens.

Sinha assured the public of continuous action against terrorists and their networks, highlighting the need for coordinated efforts among the BSF, Army, police, and other agencies to strengthen the anti-terrorism grid.