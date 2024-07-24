J&K Law and Order Situation Reviewed by Ministry of Home Affairs

The overall Law and Order scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen remarkable improvement after abrogation of Article 370. Details are as under:

Description 2018 2023 2024 (upto 15th July,24) Organized Stone Pelting 1328 00 00 Organized Hartal 52 00 00 Terrorist Initiated Incidents 228 46 11 Encounters/CT Operations 189 48 21 Security Forces killed 91 30 10 Civilians killed 55 14 14

(Source: UT of J&K)

Post abrogation of Article 370, the UT of J&K has witnessed an era of peace, progress and prosperity. Schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other public institutions are functioning efficiently without any strikes or any kind of disturbances during the last four years. The earlier practice of daily hartals, strike, stone pelting and bandhs are things of past now. With record voting, the people of Jammu and Kashmir participated enthusiastically in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Due to improved law and order, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2.11 Crore tourist visits in 2023. Foreign tourist’s arrival has increased by 2.5 times. This harmonious law and order situation has helped the Government to initiate and implement socio-economic development.