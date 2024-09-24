JK Lakshmi Cement and Rohit Sharma Strengthen Partnership for the Fifth Year in a row

New Delhi, September 23, 2024: JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC), one of India’s leading cement manufacturers, today announced the extension of its successful partnership with cricketing superstar Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador. . This renewed association reflects the brand’s commitment to excellence and the shared values that define both JKLC and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma, known for his leadership and consistent performance on the cricket field, perfectly embodies the core values of strength, reliability, and excellence that JKLC represents. His previous association with the brand has been a tremendous success, resonating deeply with consumers and stakeholders alike.

Commenting on the renewal, Mr.Arun Shukla, President and Director of JK Lakshmi Cement, said, “Rohit Sharma’s exceptional talent and achievements have made him a beloved figure in India and beyond. His association with JK Lakshmi Cement has aided in strengthening our brand’s connection with consumers. We are pleased to continue this journey and look forward to achieving even greater heights together. Rohit’s spirit of soaring ambition mirrors our product’s promise of durability and trustworthiness. Together, we aim to build not just structures but lasting relationships with our customers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Rohit Sharma, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, said, “I’m excited to continue my journey with JK Lakshmi Cement. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns with my own approach to life and cricket—always striving for excellence and pushing boundaries. Together, we’ve built an enduring relationship with consumers, and I look forward to what we can achieve in the coming year.”

With this renewed partnership, Rohit Sharma will continue to be featured in JKLC’s advertisements and brand communications across the country, across platforms. The tagline “India’s Best Performer” has been well received across the sales network and among consumers, contributing to increased brand scores and enhanced business valuation. The association between Rohit Sharma and JK Lakshmi Cement reflects shared values of excellence, customer focus, teamwork, trust, and integrity. As a leader and captain, both on and off the field, Rohit exemplifies resilience and strength—qualities that are synonymous with JKLC’s products. JK Lakshmi Cement looks forward to another successful year with Rohit Sharma, reinforcing its position as a top cement brand in the market.