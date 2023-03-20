J&K: Estimated reserve of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore found by GSI in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi district

Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that an estimated reserve of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore has been found by Geological Survey of India GSI while carrying out mineral exploration project in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Mr Joshi said, the report has been handed over to the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, the extractable reserve will be established by the lessee after auction of the block and the likely date of extraction of lithium will also depend upon successful auction of the blocks. The Minister said, the estimated quantum of lithium-ion manufacturing that the reserves can support will be known after lessee has estimated extractable resources. He said, from April 2022 to January 2023 around 209 crore rupees worth of Lithium and over 18 thousand 554 crore rupees worth Lithium-ion was imported in India. Mr Joshi said, the impact on import dependency will depend upon estimation of extractable resources and production once production starts. He said, Lithium resource is not yet established by GSI in any other State except Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.