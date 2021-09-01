JK Cement Expands Footprint in Eastern UP; Eyes Leadership Position in Home Turf

Mumbai: After recording a year of unprecedented growth, JK Cement, today announced to expand its grey division business, under the brand name of JK Super Cement, in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The company has today in a press conference announced to open its dealership network across Kanpur, Lucknow and the adjoining areas of Barabanki, Unnao, Fatehpur and Jalaun.

Through this expansion, the cement giant plans to further strengthen its leadership position in the UP market and make quality cement available across the central and eastern belt of the state. The brand already has a robust presence in the western and a few central UP markets and plans to tap into the remaining markets in the coming few months.

Talking about JK Cement’s expansion plans, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Dy. Managing Director and CEO, JK Cement, said, “UP has a huge market potential as it has one of the highest GDP growth rates and is also a booming market for construction activities. Our journey in UP till date has been phenomenal and we have been able to establish ourselves as a competitive brand in the western and a few central UP markets. With the new expansion plans, we will be able to cater to the entire eastern belt across UP, gaining a stronger foothold in the state. We are fully committed to the growth of the region.”

Talking about JK Cement’s Kanpur connection Mr. Singhania further added, “We have named this campaign Maati Ka Laal, as we believe this is where we belong to – this maati- and have always aspired to be a part of this wonderful turf. The association with this belt has been a long one as the organisation JK was founded by the Late Lala Kamlapat Singhania who started his first business venture from this very place. We have always been very nostalgic about this place and would not refer to it as homecoming. Our hearts and minds have always been here.”

The company has also announced to set up a new grinding unit in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, in the next two years. Talking about JK Super Cement growth and expansion plans, Mr. Rajnish Kapur, COO, Grey Division, “The upcoming manufacturing plant in Hamirpur will have a capacity close to 2 Mn MT per year and is a part of JK Cement’s overall expansion plans. The plant will cater to all urban and rural areas in the adjoining districts. This new plant will also open up new avenues for employment across the region on a sustainable basis.

Mr. Pushp Raj Singh, President Marketing, Grey Division, JK Cement, adding further to the growth plans said, “We have expanded and strengthened our production capacities over the last two years and have registered a whopping 40% growth rate. Our expansion plans perfectly align with our vision of becoming one of the top cement manufacturers in the country. We have an aggressive expansion roadmap in place and there are plans to enter into other markets. We are a national brand through our white cement business and have a strong presence in close to 15 states through the grey cement business.”

Adding further, Mr. Singh said, “Quality cement is absolutely indispensable for economic growth through infrastructure, commercial and residential construction etc. across India, and our expansion would provide for ready-access in the region.”

The cement giant was undeterred by the global pandemic and the company’s market capitalization increased 3 times to reach USD 3 billion in the last fiscal. The brand delivered stellar performance, recording highest ever EBITDA in Q3 and Q4 of FY 20-21.

JK Cement has been receiving several awards and accolades, including making a big leap from the ‘Medium’ to ‘Large’ category and being identified as the 2nd fastest growing company at the 4th Indian Cement Review Awards.