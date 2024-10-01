Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister for MSME led the cleanliness drive under campaign ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’

Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister for MSME and Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for MSME led the cleanliness drive under campaign ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ and tree plantation drive under campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ in MSME DFO, Okhla

Cleanliness Drive and Plantation activities led by ShriJitan Ram Manjhi Union Minister for MSME and Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for MSME under the campaign –‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ and ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, were undertaken at MSME-DFO. The event witnessed partnership & associations from all officers and officials of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Small industry bodies, bankers, advocacy groups and workers.

In his address Shri Manjhi said that cleanliness is an important part of Indian culture and cleanliness at work place leads to higher productivity and efficiency. It is imperative that all officials undertake Swachhata in letter and spirit.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje in her address emphasized the importance of cleanliness both at work and outside work. The planting of trees event ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ is an activity which must be carried out with utmost sincerity. It is essential that due care is taken of the plantation during its lifetime. Planting trees can stop soil erosion. Additionally, they absorb various contaminants, making the land, water, and air cleaner. She further added that Cleanliness can contribute to good mental health.