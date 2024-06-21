Jitan Ram Manjhi emphasises on including yoga in one’s daily routine to maintain health, peace and happiness in body and mind

Union MSME Minister Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi emphasised on including yoga in one’s daily routine to maintain health, peace and happiness in body and mind.

Ministry of MSME celebrated the International Day of Yoga at NSIC’s NTSC Complex, Okhla, New Delhi. Secretary Shri S.C.L. Das, Dr. Rajneesh AS & DC (MSME), Dr. S.S. Acharya, CMD, NSIC, Ms. Mercy Epao, JS(SME), Shri Vipul Goel, JS(ARI) and Shri Ateesh Kumar, JS(AFI) besides other officials from Ministry of MSME, Office of DC(MSME), NSIC and other attached institutions of Ministry participated in the event.

The Union Minister emphasized the importance of Yoga in our day-to-day life and urged upon the participants for regular practicing the yoga along with the family members and to encourage others for the same as it is beneficial for our physical as well as mental health.

The participants practised yoga under supervision from experienced yoga instructors from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi.