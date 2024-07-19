Jitan Ram Manjhi calls upon women entrepreneurs to seek empowerment by establishing sustainable businesses

The Ministry of MSME, in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development and Women Entrepreneurship Platform organized the first Yashasvini Awareness Campaign for women entrepreneurs at the Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur, on 19th July 2024. The event was presided over by Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, Hon’ble Union Minister for MSME, and was graced by the presence of Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Hon’ble Minster of State for MSME, and Shri Krishan Kumar Vishnoi, Hon’ble Minister of State for Industries, Govt. of Rajasthan. The meeting had representation of the State Government, State Rural Livelihood Mission, SIDBI, CGTMSE, Banks, Central Public Sector Undertakings, etc. The event had participation from more than 650 women entrepreneurs, mostly from the informal sector and Self Help Groups. The highlight of the event was hand holding assistance provided by the agencies for on-the-spot registration for Udyam registration, Udyam Assist Platform, PM Vishwakarma initial registration etc. The participating women entrepreneurs showed keen interest in the initiatives of the Ministry, and in the registration.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Union Minister for MSME Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi said that for ages, women have been limited to the home and hearth. They often do unpaid and unrecognized work. But now, there is no field where women have not entered. Women have excelled on all the areas. He exhorted the women entrepreneurs from the State of Rajasthan to avail of the benefits of the schemes of MoMSME. The Rajasthani culture, cuisine, arts and crafts of the people are well known. He cited success stories of women who started very tiny enterprises with very little investment, and are now exporting. Such success stories are very inspiring and ought to motivate other women to seek empowerment by establishing sustainable businesses. He added that Financial-Institutions should develop women entrepreneurs -friendly credit products to increase access to credit for women entrepreneurs.

Addressing the large number of women from Self Help Groups, and the informal sector, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for MSME applauded the contribution of women to the Indian economy. She remarked that the Self Help Group movement in India has been a landmark movement in the country’s history, and has been acclaimed internationally. She added that women are capable of multi- tasking, and maintain financial discipline. These qualities make her competent for starting and managing her enterprise. The Govt of India initiatives aim to address the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, like lack of access to credit, market and technology. She said women entrepreneurship is the driver for taking India towards Viksit Bharat.

Shri Krishan Kumar Vishnoi, Honble Minister of State for Industries and Commerce, Govt of Rajasthan, thanked the Govt of India for organizing the first Yashasvini campaign in Jaipur. He highlighted the initiatives of Rajasthan Government for industrial development, especially, for women entrepreneurs.

Dr. Ranjeesh, Addl Secretary & Development Commissioner, MSME, Govt of India also spoke on the occasion. The programme had technical sessions on the initiatives of the Govt of India for easing the access of women entrepreneurs to credit, market and to capacity building. The event saw a huge inflow of women for registration for Udyam Registration, PM Vishwakarma, GeM, etc. Stalls by SIDBI and Banks, KVIC, and NSIC drew the interest of all the participants.