JioPages, the Made-In-India Swadeshi web browser, three more Indian languages including Odia

Bhubaneswar: JioPages, the Made-In-India Swadeshi web browser, has added three more Indian languages including Odia, Assamese, and Punjabi along with earlier eight Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

JioPages has introduced several new features including the option to browse and read in 3 more regional languages like Odia, Assamese and Punjabli in addition to the earlier eight languages available on the browser.

Another new feature added recently on JioPages is Quiz, wherein users can play engaging quizzes from 16+ categories like history, politics, GK, Math, IPL and more.

Besides, JioPages now offers Reader Mode for users wherein it makes the view simplified with bigger fonts and removal of distractions from web page along with providing the user options to change the colour of the text, font size for comfortable reading.

Another new feature available for JioPages users is the option to save web pages as PDF or print, wherein users can save the webpage of their choice as PDF and can also print any webpage from JioPages by connecting their printer.

It is worth mentioning here that while keeping privacy at the core of the browser, JioPages provides superior performance when compared to its peers. It is built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine, it provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best-in-class webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection.

Conceptualised and designed entirely in India, JioPages has much more to offer beyond conventional browsing experience. Here’s a look at the key features that set the browser apart from its competitors:

1. Personalised Home Screen: Users have the option of setting any of the leading search engines in the market such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go, as their default search engine. They could also pin the links of their favourite websites on the home screen for quick and easy access.

2. Personalized theme: Users could choose from a variety of colourful background themes that could add zest to the browsing experience. They could also switch to ‘Dark mode’ for an eye-friendly viewing experience at night.

3. Personalised Content: The content feed is customised to suit the user’s preference in terms of language, topic and region. In addition to this, JioPages sends notifications only on topics that are either important or of interest to the user.

4. Informative Cards: An Informative Card captures key numbers, trends, symbols or headlines of a given topic, for e.g. stock market trends, commodity prices or cricket score, and displays them as compact clickable banners on the screen.

5. Regional Content: The browser presently supports eleleven Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi and Bengali. Users also have the option of customising the content feed according to their preferred state. Upon selecting a state, the popular sites of the state start appearing on the screen.

6. Advanced Download Manager: The browser automatically categorises downloads according to the file type, i.e. Image, Video, Document or Pages. This makes file management easier for the user.

7. Secured Incognito Mode: The Incognito mode enables private browsing by preventing browsing history from being stored in the system. On JioPages, user has the option of setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code to the Incognito mode.

8. Ad Blocker: The browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide the user a seamless browsing experience.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD:

JioPages can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore.

JioPages is currently available for Android Smartphones.

