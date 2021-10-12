JioNews showcases Digital Darshan of every day Besa of Goddess Durga from Cuttack temples, this Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar: Bringing everyday Besa (attire) of Goddess Durga to the devotees during the ongoing Durga Puja, JioNews is showcasing videos of different Besa of the Goddess from Gada Chandi Temple and Maa Basanti Durga Temple in the millennium city Cuttack.

Keeping in view the COVID19 guidelines as well as restrictions on travel and public darshan at Durga Puja pandals, this initiative of JioNews will help millions of devotees across Odisha and across the country to watch every day Besa of the Goddess at these two temples, from the comfort and safety of their home.

As the attire or Besa of the Goddess changes every day during Durga Puja celebration, the same is getting updated on JioNews on its platform, the same day. Jio users can also watch videos of daily Besa of Maa Durga from Sasthi (10th October) till Dashami (15th October) on the platform after the Besa gets updated. It is worth mentioning here that Goddess Durga at Gada Chandi Temple in Cuttack gives darshan to devotees in six different Besa or attire such as Gayatri Besa, Mahalaxmi Besa, Maha Saraswati Besa, Maha Kali Besa, Kamala Besa, Mahisha Mardini Besa on the six days between Sasthi to Dashami.

To watch digital darshan of Goddess Durga from Cuttack, Jio users need to open JioNews App or website JioNews.com, select Odia as language, go to Videos and select Durga Puja 2021. Thereafter they can click and view digital darshan of the Besa at Gada Chandi Temple and Maa Basanti Durga Temple. The Durga Puja 2021 channel under videos section of JioNews also showcases the best of Pujas and festivities from Kolkata.