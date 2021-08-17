JioMart Digital services launched at over 90 JioPoint stores across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move towards ensuring last mile customer convenience in rural towns, JioMart Digital services have been launched at over 90 JioPoint stores across Odisha.

This enables the residents at several rural towns and sub urban centres to avail the best offers and home delivery option on a host of electronic products including smartphone, television, refrigerator, washing machine, mixer grinder, rice cooker, speakers and headphones etc.

As electronic mall in rural centres, the JioPoint stores will showcase the latest electronics products with the best offers on an easy to use mobile / digital application. Presently, the company is offering up-to 60% off on all electronic products.