JioMart beta available across several cities in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Beta trials of Reliance Retail’s market defining online ordering platform, JioMart are now available in nearly 200 cities across India. In Odisha several cities and towns including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajapur, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Khordha, Semiliguda among others now have access to online ordering of essentials through www.jiomart.com. Beta trials of jiomart.com were recently extended to over 200 towns across the country.

In a tweet recently Damodar Mall (@SupermarketWala), who heads grocery retail at Reliance Retail stated, “Reliance launches JioMart service across cities… Big town or small, JioMart delivers in over 200 towns.”

The wider beta test of the JioMart initiative comes weeks after the company began testing itsJioMart platform service through a WhatsApp number for residents in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan in late April.In Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan the company tested the JioMart experience by enabling delivery through several hundred kiranas who have joined the JioMart platform. Progressively more and more orders across the country will be fulfilled by neighbourhood kiranas while locations that are not serviceable by local kiranas will be serviced by Reliance Fresh / Smart stores and distribution centres.

According to the website, delivery of essentials is possible in several new and small towns, not only in Odisha but across the country including smaller towns like Darjeeling, Nokha (Rajasthan), Budhana (Maharashtra), Tamluk (West Bengal)among others.

Tweeting on how semi-urban and semi-rural towns are now able to embrace online retail of grocery and essentials, Damodar Mall in another tweet added, “Nokha in Rajasthan; Bodhan in Telangana; Nagarcoil in Tamilnadu; Tadepalligudam in Andhra; Rayagada, Odisha; Darjeeling, Bengal. Now on Grocery eComm map, with Fruits & Veggies, too. Next wave of democratisation of modernity. #JioMart”. Several of these towns are not catered by any of the existing e-commerce platforms.

With a minimum 5% below MRP promise, JioMart delivers better value proposition for consumer and products. JioMart products are competitively priced as compared to pricing on other online platforms.

The online platform helps consumers to shop for essentials across categories like fruits and vegetables, branded packaged foods, beverages, household and kitchen cleaning items, staples and pulses and many more. Both categories and SKUs are likely to expand further going forward as and when normalcy returns to manufacturing and supply chain.

It is worth mentioning here that speaking on the JioMart initiative at RIL’s last AGM, RIL Chairman, Mr Mukesh Ambani had stated that this new commerce venture will enable the kiranasand empower them with end-to-end digital and physical distribution infrastructure. He had added that the tech-enabled partnership will link producers, traders, small merchants / kiranas, consumer brands and consumers. The new commerce platform will help modernise even the smallest neighbourhood kirana shop to become a future-ready digitized store.

By removing inefficiencies and value destruction in today’s market ecosystem, JioMart aims to transfer significant new value to consumers, producers and merchants. The approach delivers better consumer proposition in terms of choice available to consumers across the country and at the same time offers a better price proposition.

