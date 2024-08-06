JioFinance goes international by enabling payments in Paris  

JioFinance app can now be used for making payments at select tourist attractions in the French capital

Mumbai: With Paris becoming the global hub for sports enthusiasts from around the world at this time, Jio Financial Services Ltd. is proud to announce the entry of the JioFinance app in the French capital.

To make it convenient for Indian travellers to transact digitally, JioFinance will enable international payments for buying tickets to visit the Eiffel Tower through its official website, La Tour Eiffel; as well as for in-store shopping at the iconic Parisian department store, Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann.

The JioFinance app can also be experienced through a dedicated experience centre inside ‘India House’, which has been conceptualised by Reliance Foundation, in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association. India House is a showcase of India’s rich heritage and legacy to the world, and a home away from home for Indian athletes and visitors in Paris at this time.

Visa is the official payments partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and in partnership with Visa , JioFinance also has a presence at India House.

Designed for frictionless navigation, JioFinance aims to offer a refined digital experience for all Indians at every step of their financial journey. The app caters to users across levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management on their fingertips.

JioFInance offers its users modern, seamless features such as instant UPI payments, a fully digital bank account, wallet services, bill payment and recharges, rewards, insurance broking and a single-window view of an individual’s holding across bank accounts.

JioFinance prioritizes trust, relevance, and transparency, seeking user feedback for continual improvement towards redefining the digital finance experience.