JioFiber services now available in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Brajaraj Nagar, Rourkela, Sundargarh & Bolangir

Sambalpur: With working from home and online classes becoming the general norm of the day in the present challenging situation, dependable high-speed internet has become an essential requirement for many. Bringing delight for the people in cities like Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Brajaraj Nagar, Rourkela, Sundargarh and Bolangir, JioFiber, the most popular high-speed broadband service provider in the country has now been launched in key areas of these cities and towns. Fast expanding its footprints in the state, JioFiber is being rolled out across different cities and towns of Odisha in a phased manner and is now available across 15 cities and towns of the state including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bolangir, Brajaraj Nagar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Kendrapara, Puri, Jajapur Road and Jatni.

In Jharsuguda, JioFiber is now available at several key locations including Railway Station Chowk, Bus Stand, Pahadi Mandir/Colony, Adarsha Colony, Puruna Basti, Bhuliapada, Babupada, Laal Saheb Chowk, Kansaripada, Luhurapada, Agharia Pada, Gujurati Pada etc and is fast expanding into other areas of the town.

Similarly, JioFiber has commenced services at Budha Raja, Padhan Pada, Jagannath Colony, SRIT Colony, Dhanipally, DIET Road, Shanti Nagar, Ainthapali, Bhima Bhoi Nagar, Matru Vihar, Khetrajpur, Tiwari Gali, Jalan Gali, Gurudwar line and Balaji Colony in Sambalpur. In Brajaraj Nagar, JioFiber service has been launched in several localities including Hariom Vihar, ESI Chowk, Remja, Power House Pada, Telenpali, Sahu Pada, Sastri Nagar etc.

Expanding its footprints in Sundargrah towns, Jio Fiber service is now available at Dengibadi, Mishan Chowk, Mishan Road, Hariomm Colony, Pabitra Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Tareni Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Masjit Pada, Imam Pada, Hospital Road, Vijaya Takies Road, Sai Vihar, Fire Station Road, LIC Colony, PWD Colony, Police Colony, Mahadevpara, PHD Road, Daily Market, Rourkela Road, Retired Colony, Regent Market, Malipada, Sunaripada, Niranjan Nagar, Thana Pada, Muncipality Road/Colony, Doctors Colony, Vitaria Pada, Brahman Pada, Rajbati, Jagannath Mandir Lane, Mahanti Pada, Nua Amlipali.

In Rourkela, JioFiber has further expanded its presence across city covering Basanti Colony, DL Chowk, FL Line, FE Line, Rajastan Sewa Dadan, Pathagar line, Chhend Phase 1, Phase-2 , Kalinga Vihar, BSNL Chowk, JJ Market, VSS Market, RIMS College, Chinmaya Vidyualaya, Koel Nagar A Block, B Block, C Block, E Block, Shakti Nagar, Jagada, Jhir Pani, GL Church, DEMITS College, Sarana Chowk, Jhirpani Bus Stand etc.

After becoming No.1 mobile service provider in the state, Jio has set its eyes on replicating the same success and ushering in transformation in broadband internet arena too and bring Jio Fiber to each household in the town, introducing the digital world to everyone at home.”

Further reinforcing its customer-obsession and to celebrate NAYE INDIA KA NAYA JOSH, Jio Fiber has recently revamped its tariff plans to empower every Indian home. These new tariff plans provide extreme affordability during these challenging times, when dependable internet connectivity has become a necessary norm. The new JioFIber plans come with truly unlimited internet, Unlimited Voice Calling, Symmetric speed (Upload speed=Download speed) and affordable plans starting from just Rs.399/-.

JioFiber has also come up with an never before proposition of NO-CONDITION 30-DAY FREE TRIAL for new customers wherein it provides customers with 150 MBPS & Unlimited Internet along with 10 FREE OTT APPs FREE for 30 days and gives the option to take it back if the customer wishes after the free trial. JioFiber offers fully reliable high-speed internet and WiFi at home that delivers education, work, health and shopping experiences to every member of the home.

