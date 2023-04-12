JioFiber now available in over 39 cities and towns across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Further expanding its footprints across Odisha, JioFiber, the most popular high-speed broadband service in the country, has now become available in over 39 major cities and towns across Odisha. With the recent commencement of JioFiber high speed broadband service in key areas of Baripada, Umerkote, Parlakhemundi and Sonepur town, JioFiber service is now available in over 39 major cities and towns across Odisha and fast expanding its services to other major cities and towns in the state. These cities and towns include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Jatni, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Belpahar, Brajaraj Nagar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Rayagada, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajapur Road, Bhadrak, Talcher, Khordha, Berhampur, Balasore, Jeypore, Rajganagpur, Dhenkanal, Semiliguda, Bargarh, Nawrangpur, Phulbani, Jaleswar, Chhatrapur, Ghasipura, Barbil, Baripada, Umerkote, Paralakhemundi and Sonepur.

JioFiber has also extensively expanded its service in the exiting cities and towns where JioFiber has already been available, covering new areas and city outskirts, catering to thousands of customers, including individual households to small and large enterprises and professionals in various fields providing an enriched experience with access to unlimited Entertainment, News, Health and education platforms. As per the latest telecom subscriber data released by TRAI, JioFiber has over 1.97 lakh high speed broadband subscribers in Odisha, as on January 31, 2023.

It is worth mentioning here that Jio has recently announced a new home broadband “Back-up Plan” with 10 Mbps unlimited home broadband at just Rs. 198 per month. Along with free landline connection with unlimited calling facility, this plan also gives users a choice to upgrade the speed from 10 Mbps to 30 or 100 Mbps as and when they need, with 1 / 2 / 7 days options, at the click of a button. This plan helps homes with unreliable broadband connection, by providing a 24*7 reliable, always-on backup connectivity and acts as a catalyst for the unconnected homes, enabling uninterrupted experiences across learning, work, entertainment and much more. Besides, customers can also upgrade to unlimited entertainment at only Rs 100 / 200 additional per month to watch Tata IPL from multiple camera angles, Live & Free with JioCinema, enjoy up to 550+ Live TV channels, up to 14 OTT Apps, YouTube, Gaming, hundreds of applications. Customers can book JioFiber broadband back-up plan with any Jio retailer or partner near them at only Rs 99 or call 60008 60008 to book online or visit jio.com/fiber.