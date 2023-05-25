JioCinema Equals the World Record for Concurrency Clocking 2.5 Cr Viewers During the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

JioCinema continued to set new benchmarks as it clocked 2.5 Cr. concurrent viewers during the Qualifier 1 of the TATA IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. JioCinema not only broke its own record for the third time this season but also equalled the World Record set during India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in the ICC 2019 World Cup.

On April 17, 2.4 Cr. viewers came together to watch MS Dhoni’s CSK defend against a high-octane run chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore with bated breath at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This record was set after bettering the one they set on April 12th of a peak concurrency touching 2.2 Crore, again when Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes against Rajasthan Royals.

The records are evidence to cricket fans’ preference to watch the TATA IPL 2023 on JioCinema. In addition to edge-of-the-seat match action, JioCinema’s repeat record-rumble comes on the back of several fan-centric offerings such as free streaming across all network subscribers, 4K streaming, 12-language commentary and free-to-play contest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan with exciting prizes for every match including a car.

JioCinema continues to set global benchmarks in the world of digital sports viewing as it clocked over 1300 Cr. video views in the first five weeks of the TATA IPL 2023. Viewers were glued to JioCinema’s fan-centric presentation as the average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes. TATA IPL 2023 on Connected TV has already reached twice the number of viewers than that on HD TV.

JioCinema has 26 top brands partnering for their digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023, including (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify and AMFI.