JioAirFiber aims to add a million homes every 30 days; Confident of reaching 100 million at record speed: Mukesh Ambani

Bhubaneswar: Addressing the shareholders at the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited on Thursday, 29th August 2024, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, laid out details of rapid adoption of JioAirFiber across the nation.

JioAirFiber, Jio’s 5G-based home broadband service, was launched in October 2023.

In just over six months, JioAirFiber acquired its first one million air fibre customers. This milestone is remarkable and the fastest of its kind globally.

“But that was only the beginning. By leveraging our deep-tech capabilities and continuously optimising every process, we acquired the next 1 million air fibre customers in just 100 days,” said Mukesh Ambani. “We are now challenging ourselves to add a million homes every 30 days. With this momentum, we are confident of reaching our target of 100 million home broadband customers at record speed,” he added.

Jio is also targeting over 20 million small and medium businesses, 1.5 million schools and colleges, over 70,000 hospitals, and 1.2 million doctors. “These institutions are our nation’s backbone, and by connecting them, we are building a stronger, more resilient India,” said Mr Ambani.