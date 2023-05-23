JIO TRUE 5G NOW AVAILABLE IN ALL DISTRICT HEADQUARTERS AND OVER 200 CITIES AND TOWNS ACROSS ODISHA

Bhubaneswar : In a significant development, Jio True 5G is now available in all district headquarters as well as over 200 major cities and towns across Odisha. Besides, hundreds of villages adjoining these cities and towns will now be able to enjoy Jio True 5G benefits.

Jio users in all these cities, towns, and villages have been invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost. Jio’s True-5G network covers all important localities, tourist spots, educational institutions, malls & markets, residential areas, hospitals, hotels and restaurants, government buildings, and other important commercial establishments in all these areas. In the ongoing IPL season, millions of Jio users have enjoyed the benefits of True 5G, seamlessly watching the matches from the comfort of their homes.

Jio is the first service provider to launch True 5G services in all district headquarters and over 200 major cities and towns across Odisha. By rolling out True 5G services at a rapid pace across Odisha, Jio aims to strengthen its True 5G coverage in Odisha and provide transformational benefits of technology to Jio users.

Commenting on the launch, a Jio Spokesperson said, ”We are happy to announce the availability of Jio True 5G services in all District Headquarters and over 200 major cities and towns across Odisha. Jio is the operator of choice for mobile users in the state and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of Odisha, especially the youth.

We are proud to offer a world class network that is growing at a rapid pace. Jio True 5G will equip the people of Odisha with infinite growth opportunities in the areas of education, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT”.

Jio plans to launch its True 5G services in every town and taluka of the country by the end of December 2023.

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India:

Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation

Jio True 5G is a game-changer for Odisha. It will enable new and innovative services, boost the economy, and improve the lives of people in the state.